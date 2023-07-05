Vermont schools sue Monsanto over toxic PCB contamination

CABOT, Vt. (AP) — Dozens of Vermont school districts have sued chemical giant Monsanto over contamination in school buildings from now-banned toxic chemicals known as PCBs. Vermont last year became the first state in the country to require older schools to test their indoor air for the chemicals. More than 90 school districts filed the complaint on Friday.. They’re seeking to recover costs and damages related to the presence of PCBs from construction materials. Monsanto said in a statement late Monday that the Vermont case has no merit. The Vermont program also requires schools with certain contamination levels to reduce exposure, which the lawsuit says could cost some districts millions of dollars.

