US releases video of Russian fighter jets harrassing American drones over Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several U.S. drone aircraft over Syria on Wednesday, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers. U.S. Air Forces Central released a video of the encounter, showing a Russian SU-35 fighter closing in on a Reaper, and later showed a number of the so-called parachute flares moving into the drone’s flight path. The flares are attached to parachutes. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, says Russia’s violation of ongoing efforts to clear the airspace over Syria “increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation.”

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

