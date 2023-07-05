Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents, is set to be arraigned Thursday before a federal magistrate in Miami. That was to have happened twice before already, but he has struggled to retain a lawyer licensed in Florida to represent.