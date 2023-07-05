Suspect in Ukraine detonates explosives at a courthouse, killing himself and wounding 2 officers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say that a criminal suspect has died when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital. Two police officers were wounded. Ukraine’s interior minister said the suspect detonated an explosive device on Wednesday inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court as he made an abortive attempt to escape. It wasn’t immediately clear how the suspect received the explosives and managed to bring them inside the court building. He has been in custody for eight years on charges of throwing a hand grenade during a demonstration outside the country’s parliament that killed three members of National Guard and injured more than 140 others in 2015. He denied the accusations.

