Some vehicle updates are better than others and experts at Edmunds fill you in on the top 5 for 2024

Automakers routinely update their vehicles with new features, engines and trim levels. At a certain point, the sheer amount of information on this subject can be daunting. Updates from automakers can range from minor changes — like a new center screen — to massive refreshes that totally change the way a vehicle looks, drives, and how much it costs. To help cut through the marketing chatter, the automotive experts at Edmunds have compiled five noteworthy vehicle updates for the 2024 model year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.