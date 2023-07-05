Russian journalist sustained a brain injury and fractures during a brutal beating in Chechnya

MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent Russian investigative reporter has received a brain injury and multiple fractures when she and a lawyer accompanying her were brutally beaten by unidentified assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov were attacked when they arrived to attend the trial of a mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities. Their vehicle was blocked by three cars and they were attacked by a dozen unidentified masked attackers who beat them with clubs, put guns to their heads and broke their equipment. Novaya Gazeta said Wednesday’s medical examination of Milashina showed that she has sustained a brain injury and 14 fractures on her hands along with multiple other injuries

