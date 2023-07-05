Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey lands his best fundraising quarter in his Senate reelection campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey’s campaign says he raised more than $4 million in the last three months — his best fundraising quarter ever. Casey’s campaign said Wednesday the fundraising result beats the previous best quarter of his career by more than $1.2 million. Casey gives Democrats a strong candidate in what’s expected to be a difficult 2024 campaign to keep their 51-49 Senate majority. Casey’s reelection bid awaits a Republican challenger. One Republican who may run is ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick. McCormick narrowly lost the GOP nomination for Senate in 2022 to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump and lost the election to Democrat John Fetterman.

