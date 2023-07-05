Ohio abortion rights backers submit nearly double needed signatures for fall ballot measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups hoping to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution have delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on the fall statewide ballot. Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights said they dropped off more than 700,000 petition signatures on Wednesday to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office in downtown Columbus. LaRose now will work with local election boards to determine that at least 413,446 are valid, which would get the proposal onto the Nov. 7 ballot. Group members called their submission “a huge step forward in the fight for abortion access and reproductive freedom for all.” Abortion opponents downplayed the number of signatures submitted, saying they were collected with help from paid gatherers.

