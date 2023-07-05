Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash. The railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved help pay for the costs. The railroad filed a complaint against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the Feb. 3 derailment. The railroad also defended the decision officials made to blow open five vinyl chloride cars and burn that chemical. The company that shipped that chemical, OxyVinyls, says the railroad should have listened to its experts who believed the vinyl chloride remained stable.

