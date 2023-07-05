Myanmar’s Supreme Court hears arguments in 2 appeals by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s Supreme Court has heard final arguments in appeals by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of her convictions in two cases involving charges of election fraud and breaching the Official Secrets Act. A legal official familiar with the cases says the court could rule in the next two months. He says Suu Kyi’s lawyers will file another argument next week for an appeal of her conviction on five corruption charges in which she was found guilty of abusing her position and causing the loss of state funds. Suu Kyi was arrested when the army seized power in 2021. She has been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison. Her supporters say the cases are politically motivated.

