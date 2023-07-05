Mexico landfill collapse was so massive that it buried a crane and its operator

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rescuers say the collapse and landslide at a garbage dump north of Mexico City was so massive it buried a crane and its operator. The civil defense office in the Mexico City suburb of Naucalpan said Wednesday that the crane operator and his crane were still missing after a hillside collapsed at the landfill on Tuesday. Marines, police and rescue workers continued the search for the man Wednesday. It was unclear if the cave-in was because of a landslide or the collapse of the enormous accumulation of garbage on top. The landfill was subsequently ordered closed by environmental authorities.

