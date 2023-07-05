Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A neurologist says the man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill. Dr. Ryan Darby, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, testified for the prosecution Wednesday at Robert Bowers’ federal death penalty trial. He rebutted defense experts who previously testified that Bowers is psychotic and has brain abnormalities. Bowers was convicted last month of killing members of three congregations at the Tree of Life synagogue. Defense lawyers are trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while federal prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

