Mayor Suarez launches an artificial intelligence chatbot for his presidential campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — A super PAC supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s run for the Republican presidential nomination has launched an artificial intelligence chatbot to answer questions about him. It marks yet another example of how generative AI tools are being used in 2024 presidential campaigns. The tool unveiled Wednesday by SOS America PAC listens to a user’s questions and matches them to video answers, created with an AI-powered avatar made to look and sound like Suarez. The chatbot doesn’t appear to answer a user’s actual questions on the spot; instead, it directs them to a video on a topic in Suarez’s platform.

