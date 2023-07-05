Maryland panel OKs $2.9M compensation for wrongfully convicted man who spent 32 years behind bars

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board has approved $2.9 million in compensation for a man who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years for two killings he did not commit. The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the compensation for John Huffington at a meeting Wednesday. The board includes Gov. Wes Moore, and the state’s comptroller and treasurer. The governor apologized on behalf of the state to Huffington, who attended the board meeting. Huffington was pardoned by former Gov. Larry Hogan in January. The former governor cited prosecutorial misconduct in granting a full innocence pardon for Huffington in connection with a 1981 double killing in Harford County. Huffington spent a decade on death row during his time behind bars.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.