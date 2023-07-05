Man accused in fatal Washington music festival shooting pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — A 26-year-old member of the U.S. military accused of fatally shooting two women and wounding three other people at a music festival at Washington state’s Gorge Amphitheatre last month has entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges. The Seattle Times reports James M. Kelly pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault in the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival, according to Grant County Superior Court documents. Seattle residents Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz died in the shooting. Kelly remains lodged in the county jail without bail.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.