Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies by suicide at age 48, her siblings say
By ZEN SOO
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died by suicide. She was 48. Her sisters said in a statement on Wednesday that the star had been suffering from depression for several years with her condition deteriorating drastically over the last few months. Her siblings said that Lee attempted suicide at home over the weekend and she was rushed to a hospital. They said she was in a coma and died on Wednesday.