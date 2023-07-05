Father of the bride, teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting
By CLAUDIA LAUER and BEATRICE DUPUY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the “Creed” movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those who were killed in what has been the deadliest among a rash of U.S. shootings that occurred around the July Fourth holiday. Philadelphia authorities say five people in a working-class neighborhood were gunned down Monday. A gunman in a ski mask and body armor appeared to fire on people at random. A suspect was arraigned Wednesday. Meanwhile, five families remain shattered as they try to cope with feelings of loss and senselessness.