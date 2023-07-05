City of Memphis, police chief oppose effort to delay lawsuit in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and its police chief are opposing efforts to pause a federal lawsuit about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Three former Memphis officers who have been charged with second-degree murder and sued in federal court by Nichols’ mother over his death want the civil case delayed until their criminal case is resolved. But Memphis and police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis argue that the request should not be granted because it would needlessly delay the suit, which seeks a jury trial and $550 million in damages. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten after a traffic stop in Memphis.

