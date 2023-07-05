Bodies strewn around state capital outside Mexico City suspected to have been left by violent cartel

TOLUCA, Mexico (AP) — A violent drug cartel is suspected of leaving a severed human leg hanging from a pedestrian bridge in the city of Toluca, just west of Mexico City. The trunk of the body was left on the street below the bridge, along with handwritten signs from the Familia Michoacana cartel. The grisly discovery came early Wednesday, the same day that two bodies were found elsewhere in the city. The mayor of Toluca, which is the capital of the State of Mexico, appealed for calm Wednesday. The Familia Michoacana has dominated rural areas in the state for years, but may now be trying to move into the state capital.

