Blinken says a multinational force is needed to help Haiti’s National Police restore order

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken says a multinational force is needed to help Haiti’s National Police as he echoed recent appeals made by U.N. officials who warn that the country’s insecurity is worsening. Blinken briefly spoke about Haiti and other issues on Wednesday during a trip to Trinidad and Tobago. The twin-island nation hosted a three-day conference held by the 15-member Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom. Blinken also promised to keep pushing financial institutions to defer debt payments in the case of natural disasters. He pledged nearly $5.5 billion to help small farmers increase their productivity and access technology as the region fights climate change.

