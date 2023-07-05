Powerful summer storm lashes the Netherlands, causing 1 death and canceled flights

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A powerful summer storm lashing the Netherlands has killed at least one person, blown trees onto houses and forced one of Europe’s busiest airports to cancel or delay hundreds of flights. The national meteorological institute declared a code red alert in three provinces as Storm Poly hit the country with heavy rain and powerful winds. A police spokesperson in the city of Haarlem says a woman was killed when a tree fell on a car. Dutch media showed images of uprooted trees and wind-blown debris littering streets in Haarlem, Amsterdam and The Hague on Wednesday after the storm barreled through during the normally busy morning rush hour.

