AP National News

A top Guyana official resigns after authorities drop a rape case against him

By
Published 10:07 AM

By BERT WILKINSON
Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A top government official in Guyana who was arrested last month after being accused of raping an Indigenous teenager has resigned  just hours after authorities said they would not charge him. Nigel Dharamlall was a senior Cabinet member who served as minister of local government and regional development of the South American country since mid-2020. He said he stepped down to avoid bringing disrepute to the ruling People’s Progressive Party. President Irfaan Ali accepting the resignation. The case against him was dropped after authorities said the 16-year-old girl from the remote western Essequibo region withdrew the accusation.

Associated Press

