A bus careens into a gulch in southern Mexico, leaving 27 people dead
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A passenger bus lost control and veered off a road and into a 75-foot-deep (25 meter-deep) gully in southern Mexico, killing at least 27 passengers. The crash occurred early Wednesday in the largely indigenous Mixteca region of the southern state of Oaxaca. The state interior secretary said that 27 people had died in the crash, including a 1 1/2 year-old toddler. Jesús Romero said the bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which careened into the gully. Photos distributed by police suggested the bus had flipped, totally crushing the passenger compartment.