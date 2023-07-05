9 people shot and wounded in D.C., including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, while sitting outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday. Parsons said that shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital. Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Parsons said a dark colored SUV was seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims, who have not been identified. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

