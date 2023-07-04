The Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman at Afghanistan’s Vice and Virtue Ministry says the Taliban are banning women’s beauty salons. The announcement is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls following orders barring them from education and public spaces. The ministry spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the contents of a letter conveying the ban that is from the Taliban supreme leader. The Taliban made initial promises of more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s. But the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out.

