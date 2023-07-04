Strong storm in Slovenia derails train, damages buildings and injures 2 passengers on a bus

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A strong storm in Slovenia has caused a train to derail, flooded roads, damaged buildings and slightly injured two people who were riding in a bus that was hit by a dislodged rock. Authorities say heavy rain and strong winds on Monday evening in the central part of the mountainous country caused rocks to fall on railway tracks and hit the bus. A train that was traveling to the capital, Ljubljana, slowed down because of the storm but derailed when it hit the rocks on the tracks. Media reports say emergency teams evacuated the passengers on the bus after it was hit.

