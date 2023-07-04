Skip to Content
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood on the city’s southwest side, just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest, the Dallas Morning News reports. Police said shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds of people. Responding officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one pronounced dead at the scene.One of the 11 victims is a juvenile, police said.No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. ComoFest is the Independence Day celebration for Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, a historically Black community. In 2021, a shooting at the celebration wounded eight.

