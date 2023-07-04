Modi uses speech to Russia-China-led group to swipe at Pakistan, avoids mentioning Ukraine

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at rival neighbor Pakistan and avoided mentioning the war in Ukraine while addressing a group of Asian countries led by China and Russia. Without naming its longtime rival Pakistan, Modi said terrorism poses a threat to regional peace and the SCO needs to take up a joint fight. India accuses Pakistan of training and arming insurgent groups, a charge Islamabad denies. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are scheduled to address the day-long virtual summit of the SCO.

By ASHOK SHARMA and KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press

