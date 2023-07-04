Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is holding the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. But it has emphasized that such talks must be confidential. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked on Tuesday whether the previous day’s consular visits to Gershkovich, who has been held behind bars in Moscow since March on charges of espionage, and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen in U.S. custody on cybercrime charges, could potentially herald a prisoner swap. He responded that “there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don’t want them to be discussed in public.”

