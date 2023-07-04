Israel presses on with hunt for West Bank militants. The death toll rises to 10 and civilians flee

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli troops are pressing ahead with their hunt for Palestinian militants and weapons in a West Bank refugee camp for a second day. Massive military bulldozers have been tearing through the alleys of the Jenin camp during the raid. Residents said Tuesday that some shops and homes were damaged, and that rubble littered the streets. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the two-day death toll rose to 10 and that dozens were injured. The large-scale raid, which began Monday, is one of the most intense military operations in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.