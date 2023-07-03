Legitimacy of ‘customer’ in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical, legal flags

A Christian graphic artist who the Supreme Court said can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples pointed during her lawsuit to a request from a man named “Stewart” and his husband-to-be. The twist? Stewart says it never happened. The revelation has raised questions about how Lorie Smith’s case was allowed to proceed all the way to the nation’s highest court with such an apparent misrepresentation and whether the state of Colorado, which lost the case, has any legal recourse. Legal experts say an error like this — especially at the level of the Supreme Court — is highly unusual.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

