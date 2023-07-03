7 injured in turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia

HONOLULU (AP) — At least seven people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney were injured when the plane hit severe turbulence last week. The airline says three passengers got medical help when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were “referred for further evaluation.” Severe turbulence also injured 25 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight last year. A report by federal investigators says the captain of the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu told investigators conditions were smooth with clear skies when a cloud shot up in front of the plane. The captain says there was no time to change course.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.