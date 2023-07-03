Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars
By CAROLYN KASTER and CALVIN WOODWARD
Associated Press
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — In red communities across America, lawmakers are pushing to restrict drag performances and, in some cases, broader trans and gay rights. Yet deep in Pennsylvania coal country, The Associated Press followed for a year a family of drag performers who are firmly woven in the fabric of the larger community. The drag performers have hosted sold-out bingo to raise money for a local theater and have packed bars and restaurants for Mimosas & Heels Drag Brunches for bridal parties and members of the military. The drag performers’ trouble is more likely to come from politicians who are passing laws restricting what they can do and, as they see it, who they can be.