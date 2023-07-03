Baltimore block party shooting shatters holiday weekend celebration, leaving 2 dead and 28 wounded

BALTIMORE (AP) — A holiday weekend block party in Baltimore ended tragically after multiple people opened fire, killing two and wounding 30 others, many of them under 18. The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation after police spent hours combing a massive crime scene in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley says there were a total of 30 victims, with more than a dozen believed to be minors. No arrests had been made by late Sunday. Worley says it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random.

By JULIO CORTEZ and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.