Kevin Spacey’s accuser describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator to avoid

LONDON (AP) — One of actor Kevin Spacey’s accusers described the Oscar-winner in court Monday as a “slippery, snaky” predator who young, good-looking men were warned to avoid. The man testifying Monday at Spacey’s sexual crimes trial says he cannot bring himself to watch the Oscar-winner’s films or TV shows. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that date from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could pave the way for a career comeback. The witness denied suggestions from the defense that he got a thrill from the contact from Spacey.

