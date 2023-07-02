Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economically decoupling from China “disastrous,” has frequently said in the past year that she would like to visit China. She says the two nations “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations and massive differences. Yellen’s trip would come shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a two-day stop in Beijing in June in what was the highest-level meetings in China in the past five years.