South Africa Women’s World Cup team sits out game in pay dispute as 13-year-old player called in

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A standoff between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup squad and the national soccer association over pay and other issues has forced officials to field a makeshift team of little-known players that included a 13-year-old for a game against Botswana. The game on Sunday was supposed to be the final warm-up match for the African women’s champion on home soil before it headed off to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It turned into an embarrassment on and off the field as the entire World Cup squad sat out the game. South Africa’s makeshift team hastily pulled together from local clubs lost 5-0 at the Tsakane Stadium near Johannesburg. It was delayed for an hour at the South African Football Association’s request so it could put together a team.

