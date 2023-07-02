Quake shakes part of Indonesia’s Papua, no immediate reports of casualties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s easternmost province, but there are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.4 quake Monday was centered 135 kilometers southwest of Abepura, a subdistrict in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province. It occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency says there is no danger of a tsunami but warns of possible aftershocks. The agency measured a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 for the quake. Variations in early measurements of quakes are common. With a population of just over 1 million, Papua is one of Indonesia’s least populous provinces.

