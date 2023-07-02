Olympic champion Warholm boos protesters on track who disrupted his 400-meter hurdles race

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Olympic champion Karsten Warholm has won his 400-meter hurdles race in unusual circumstances. Afterward he turned to join in the crowd booing environmental protesters who had disrupted the Diamond League race near the finish. Three people kneeled on the track about eight meters from the line holding two banners that spanned from lanes one to six. They forced runners to break through the banners though no athlete appeared hurt. Warholm running in lane eight had no barrier in his way though seemed distracted. He was visibly angry with the protesters as they were led away while spectators booed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.