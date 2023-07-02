Cleanup begins after asphalt binder spill into Montana’s Yellowstone River after train derailment

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Witnesses report seeing globs of asphalt binder that spilled into Montana’s Yellowstone River during a bridge collapse and train derailment on islands and the riverbanks a week after the spill. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency said cleanup efforts began Sunday. It involved workers cooling the asphalt binder with river water, rolling it up and putting the globs into garbage bags. Alexis Bonogofsky took pictures Saturday of the refined petroleum products covering rocks and sandbars and an image of a bird that had died after getting stuck in the black substance. The bridge collapse and derailment happened on June 24, near the town of Columbus and downstream from Yellowstone National Park.

