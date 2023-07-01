Thousands in Serbian capital protest pro-government TV station after 2 mass shootings in May

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people in Serbia’s capital have rallied outside a pro-government TV station that protesters say promotes a culture of violence. They say it should be stripped of its broadcasting license after two mass shootings in May stunned the Balkan nation. The protest started outside the Serbian parliament building before thousands marched toward the Pink TV building located in a residential area of Belgrade that also hosts foreign embassies and residences. The protesters booed loudly in front of the station’s offices, chanted slogans against populist leader Aleksandar Vucic and his government, and threw toilet paper rolls at the building. Serbia’s populist authorities have rejected any responsibility for the May attacks.

