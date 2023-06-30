Here’s how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
By CORA LEWIS, ADRIANA MORGA and COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 43 million borrowers who could have seen their student loan balances decreased or erased will now resume their original payments in the fall, following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness plan. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will re-start in October, when a three-year pandemic pause on federal student loan payments will end.