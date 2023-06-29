UN warns that 90% of Syrians are below the poverty line, while millions face cuts in food aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that the 12-year conflict in Syria has pushed 90% of its population below the poverty line and millions face a 40% cut in emergency food aid in July because the $5.4 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal for Syria – the world’s largest – is only 12% funded. Martin Griffiths delivered the grim news to the U.N. Security Council Thursday along with an appeal to members to authorize the delivery of aid to the country’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey for 12 months. But Russia’s U.N. ambassador, whose country is Syria’s most important ally, called the cross-border aid deliveries “a zero-sum game” that is undermining Syria’s sovereignty, discriminating against government-controlled territory, and fueling illegal armed groups.

