Ukraine holds drills in Zaporizhzhia to prepare for radiation leaks from Russian-held nuclear plant
By VASILISA STEPANENKO
Associated Press
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine saw the world’s worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986 and now, 16 months into the Russian invasion, it’s preparing for another possible disaster. Training exercises were held on Thursday to address the potential risk of radiation leakage from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Dozens of civilians joined the drill on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia — located about 100 kilometers, or about 62 miles — from the plant. In a tent set up to provide first aid, emergency workers practiced hosing people down with soap and going through the motions of administering treatment to individuals who play-acted victims from possible radiation-affected areas.