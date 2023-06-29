Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO’s job since Ohio derailment

ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio. Alan Shaw has said his plans include adding more detectors to spot mechanical problems and has hailed cooperation with unions. But labor leaders remain skeptical. Shaw has told The Associated Press in an interview of details on his plans for the railroad. He says, “I need all 20,000 voices at Norfolk Southern pushing for safety. And that’s what you’re going to see.”

