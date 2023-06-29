Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are requesting voluntary testimony from nearly a dozen Justice Department officials involved in the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The request in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland comes as GOP lawmakers widen their scrutiny of what they claim is improper interference in the case by the Justice Department. Leaders of three House committees wants nine officials from the Justice Department and two from the FBI to appear for the interviews to address recent allegations made by two IRS employees who worked on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings. Among the officials is David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware in charge of the investigation.

