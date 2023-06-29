North Carolina measure limiting LGBTQ+ curriculum heading to governor’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers have finalized legislation touted by Republicans as giving parents greater authority over their children’s public school education and health care. Limits on LGBTQ+ instruction in the early grades are a key provision of the legislation. The Senate passed the measure Thursday, a day after the House approved some alterations. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to veto it. The bill also would require public school teachers in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. The “Parents’ Bill of Rights” is the latest measure affecting LGBTQ+ youth approved this year by state lawmakers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.