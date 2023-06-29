How to stay healthy as smoke spreads from Canada wildfires
By MADDIE BURAKOFF
AP Science Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — As smoke spreads from wildfires in Canada, health agencies are recommending steps to stay safe from bad air quality. It’s important to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid stressful activities like exercising outside. Keep the air in your home clean by closing doors and windows and running portable air filters. The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. If you have to go outside, consider wearing a mask to help protect your lungs. Some groups face higher risks from smoky conditions. Children, older adults and people with health conditions like asthma should take extra precautions.