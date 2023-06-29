France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches

France’s highest administrative jurisdiction says the country’s soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches. The Council of State issued its ruling after a collective of headscarf-wearing soccer players called “Les Hijabeuses” campaigned against the ban and launched legal action. The French soccer federation bans women from wearing headscarves in official matches as well as at competitions it organizes. It’s not in line with the recommendations of soccer’s governing body. FIFA authorizes players to compete at international level with headscarves.

