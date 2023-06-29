Ex-Roman Catholic cardinal, now 92, is not competent to stand trial in sex abuse case, expert says
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A prosecution expert says a former Roman Catholic cardinal is not competent to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago. The opinion raises doubts about the future of the criminal case against 92-year-old Theodore McCarrick. Prosecutors this week disclosed the findings of their expert to the judge, who will ultimately rule on whether McCarrick is competent to stand trial in the case alleging he sexually abused a boy at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in 1974. McCarrick maintains he is innocent. He pleaded not guilty in September 2021.